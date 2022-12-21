One of the authorized voices in sports broadcasting as an NBA legend will always be Shaquille O'Neal. With the successfull season Nikola Jokic has been compared to All-Time NBA legend.

Nikola Jokic hasn't stopped with his MVP-like performances. Recently he tied up a huge performance unseen since Wilt Chamberlain. With that in mind, Shaquille O'Neal took a shot and compared him with another huge NBA legend who didn't played as a center.

Jokic has been outstanding in their two most recent seasons with back-to-back MVP award wins, as well as being the first MVP award winner with the lowest draft pick ever. As well as the first MVP winner playing as a center since Shaq won the award in 2000.

However, as the Serbian player keeps taking another level into his performances, sooner rather than later most people in the media will run out of players to compare him to, because he will write his own story. However, there will always be a question mark if he doesn't win an NBA Championship Ring.

NBA News: Shaq's odd comparions between Nikola Jokic and Tim Duncan

In one of the segments of Inside The NBA on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal opened up with a huge statement. "I hope you agree with me, he (Nikola Jokic) is a Tim Duncan of big men". O'Neal said to Charles Barkeley, another spokesman in the show.

"The way he dominates the game, he's not flashy, love this kid, and how he plays." he stated. Everyone in the room agreed on that. This got into the discussion after they were talking about he way he's all dressed up for each game.

"I started doing it this season. I just don't like how the guys are dressing up for the games. Wearing a suit means business. I'm here to do my job." Jokic answered in a postgame interview the way he sees each game.