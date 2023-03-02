Kevin Durant has already made his debut for the Phoenix Suns, and after the game head coach Monty Williams made something clear for the team's latest addition.

Kevin Durant has finally suited up for the Phoenix Suns and things couldn't have gone better. In his first game since the blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets, KD posted 23 points in 27 minutes to help his team beat the Hornets 105-91.

From now on, Durant knows all eyes will be on him and his teammates. Having joined the likes of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, the 34-year-old star is expected to help the Suns win their first championship this year.

Of course, that's a lot of pressure. Monty Williams is well aware of the weight Durant has on his shoulders right now, which is why he wants KD to feel free inside the building despite all the outside noise.

Monty Williams wants Kevin Durant to feel free from pressure

“I think too many players in the NBA get too much pressure to lead,” Williams said, via Yahoo Sports. “I just don’t think it’s necessary. It’s my job to lead. Players do it in spots. But that’s the one thing I told him. I said, I’m not looking for you to lead. We just want you to be yourself and I think that’s where he’s the most free. To be himself.

“We have Chris. Book leads in his own way. Chris [has] been a great leader his whole life. We just want [Durant] to be himself. He can show nuances of leadership with the way he works. It’s been interesting to hear the comments, different players and different people in the gym and they see him go through his workout. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And I think that’s had a huge impact.”

At this point, one could assume Durant got used to the pressure and knows how to handle it. However, he's still a human being and it would be a mistake to let him carry all those expectations by himself. This is a team sport, and Williams is already taking care of his newest addition.