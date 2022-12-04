Los Angeles Lakers fans want Anthony Davis to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor, but Vince Carter doesn't see that happening any time soon.

Anthony Davis is one of the most talented two-way players ever. He's a generational talent that could turn any team into a championship contender, but he's failed to live up to that hype with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Some expected Davis to be the Kobe to LeBron's Shaq or something like that. But he hasn't been the alpha in Los Angeles despite James' constant support and determination to take a step back and let him lead for the future.

Needless to say, that hasn't sat well with the fans and some old-school players, who want Davis to be more aggressive and carry LeBron's torch. But, for Vince Carter, that's just never going to happen.

NBA News: Vince Carter Says Anthony Davis Has Too Much Respect For LeBron James To Try And Be A Leader

"I think this is a great opportunity for AD to now take the reins as LeBron has been saying and wanting to do in the organization for so long," Carter said on his show. "The time is now. And if they're able to do that, then you. I think my opinion, I think the organization, I have again a better assessment of what they really need."

"I think it’s a respect thing," Carter explained. "He respects who and what LeBron James has done in the game, but at the same time, you are allowed to and you should – nothing wrong with you respecting him – but when that guy that you respect is now trying to give you the reins and wants you to take over and be the go-to guy and he can compliment you, you should take that as an honor and run with it."

But if Davis respects LeBron that much, then he should step up and allow him to take a step back. It's unfair and unrealistic to hope that James could shoulder most of the load at this point in his career.