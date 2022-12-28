Devin Booker is a huge offensive asset for the Phoenix Suns. However, the 26-year-old guard won't be available for the next games against the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors, here's why.

NBA News: Why is Devin Booker not playing for the Suns against the Wizards and the Raptors?

Devin Booker takes on a huge part of the offensive for the Phoenix Suns. Alongside DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul, the team managed by Monty Williams are trying to emulate what they did last season, but have struggled with injuries, and under-performed players through the current season.

As Devin Booker has averaged 27 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 29 games this season, he is by far the best player in the Suns' roster. None other player in the team managed by Monty Williams has more than 20 points per game. Even Ayton, who signed a max-deal to stay in Phoenix.

However, the Suns hold the 5th place in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks on the lookout just one game behind. Even so, the Suns are currently in four-game losing streak. In fact, the Suns' last win was over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center.

When is Devin Booker going to be available to play for the Phoenix Suns?

December has been a tough month for Devin Booker due to injuries. In fact, Booker has played eight games out of 14 scheduled matches. The team managed by Monty Williams suffers so much that Booker isn't on the court, that they have a 2-5 record in those games.

The last time he played was against the Denver Nuggets at the Christmas Day loss. After only four minutes on the court, Booker felt pain again, and was benched the rest of the game. A day after the match against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Suns revealed "Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks."

Meaning Booker could be available just in time to be part of the All-Star weekend, as well as the rest of the regular season schedule for the Phoenix Suns. However, its unsafe to assume a certain time for his return to the court yet.