The 2023 NBA Draft is months away, but there's so much talk about it. In fact, there's already a beef between Victor Wembanyama and another top prospect.

LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, among others are part of a group of athletes who are destined to be the best in history. However, that is only proven on the court. For the NBA, the journey starts in the Draft, where the best prospects are selected to change for good one franchise's destiny. That's the case for Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is a French professional basketball player for Metropolitans 92 of the French Pro League. The 18-year-old will be listed for the 2023 NBA Draft, and many reports have revealed there's a $500-million business behind for the franchise that could sign him. To be able to do that, many franchises decided to tank this season, according to multiple reports.

However, there's a lot of talent out there that could be as good as the 7-foot-3 player. That's the case for Scoot Henderson, who according to scouting reports would be an easy top pick in the upcoming draft, if it weren't for the French pro player.

Scoot Henderson takes on Victor Wembanyama as the NBA's new face

In a recent interview with HoopsHype, Scoot Henderson revealed many insights about his style of play, his role models, the role that the Ignite G League team has on him, and his nearest rival for the top spot of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama.

"First of all, my face is precious. I’m good-looking. I think that’s one reason. Who wouldn’t want me as the face of their franchise? Other than that, my skills, I’m a good person. I try to encourage others, my peers. he said about the reason why a franchise should choose him to be the face of one.

"I’m blessed to be in the position I am for sure. I want to be No. 1. It’s my competitive spirit. I’m itching to be No. 1 in whatever I do, whether it’s badminton, pickleball, or whatever it is, I want to win. Second is great as well, but No. 1 is the goal. he said about the rivalry with Wembanyama as the top prospect.