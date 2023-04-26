The Bucks are in real trouble with the Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Read here to check out what happens if Milwaukee lose to Miami in the first round.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat are in the middle of a first round series for the ages in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Though Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team looked as clear favorites being the No.1 seed in the East, Jimmy Butler has been spectacular.

The matchup has constantly changed because of injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed two games because of back problems and Victor Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. He's out for the rest of the season.

So, the Bucks arrive to the playoffs with a great chance of winning their second NBA title in three years. Read here to find out what happens if Milwaukee lose to the Miami Heat in the first round.

NBA playoffs: What happens if the Bucks lose against the Heat in the first round?

If the Bucks lose to the Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Milwaukee will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the No.8 seed in the East, Miami would advance to the Conference semifinals and their next rival would be the Cavaliers or the Knicks.

The series are currently 3-1 for Miami with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday, April 26. It's a best-of-seven format. In case the Heat beat the Bucks, there's no other scenario for Miami. They would have to face the winner of what's been a thrilling matchup between Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson.

Considering the Heat are the No.8 seed in the Eastern Conference, they would not have home-field advantage in the next round. It doesn't matter the rival, Cleveland or New York, Miami will only receive three of seven games in the semifinals (if necessary).