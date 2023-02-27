Even in a scorer's league, topping the 70-point plateau is something just a handful of players have been able to accomplish throughout the years.

The NBA features nothing but the greatest basketball players on Earth. So, standing out from the rest of the pack, especially among so many talented scorers, is something not many guys could do.

We already know that Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the highest-scoring game, with a 100-point performance. Notably, though, several players have come relatively close to that impressive mark.

All NBA Players With A 70-Point Game

Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor was Kevin Durant before Kevin Durant. Deemed one of the greatest and most dominant scorers to ever live, he recorded the first-ever 70-point game. This Los Angeles Lakers legend torched the New York Knicks for 71 points and 25 rebounds on 58% from the floor in a 123-108 win.

Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain stands alone when it comes to the craziest records in NBA history. He broke Elgin Baylor's mark with a 78-point performance, but he didn't stop there. Besides that legendary 100-point game, Wilt the Stilt actually recorded a whopping six games of at least 70 points.

David Thompson

While often overlooked when talking about the most talented scorers this game has ever seen, David Thompson made history back in 1978. He became the youngest player to have a 70-point game at that time, scoring 73 on 74% from the floor as a 23-year-old. Unfortunately, he couldn't keep the Detroit Pistons from beating his Denver Nuggets 139-137.

David Robinson

Tim Duncan is the greatest player in San Antonio Spurs' history, but David Robinson is a close second. He was one of the most dominant two-way forces this game had ever seen, and he proved it with a 71-point explosion in 1994. Notably, this happened on the very last game of the season, and it helped him 'steal' the Scoring Title away from Shaquille O'Neal.

Kobe Bryant

Late legend Kobe Bryant is the only player that has actually come close to tying Wilt's record. He humiliated the Toronto Raptors with an 81-game, one of the most memorable performances in sports history. The Los Angeles Lakers were a subpar team at the time, and Kobe — literally — needed to do everything to will his team to a win.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker introduced himself to the league back in 2017. He had already shown glimpses of greatness as a scorer, but the Phoenix Suns were a bottom-feeding team, and he didn't get all that attention. He put the world on notice by putting up 70 against the Boston Celtics, albeit it came in a loss.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell had already shown that he could be an explosive scorer in the playoffs, but his finest performance came during a regular-season matchup. He scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls, shooting nearly 64% from the floor and adding 11 assists during an overtime win.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard — Getty Images

And last but not least, we find Damian Lillard. Lillard destroyed the Houston Rockets for 71 points on over 50% from the floor, adding 13 three-pointers and becoming the oldest player to score 70+ points in a single game. Notably, he now ranks third in games with at least 60 points (5), trailing only Kobe Bryant (6), and Wilt Chamberlain (32).