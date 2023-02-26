Things are working out for the Mavericks with Irving on the roster, they are playing better than before even though the franchise is not a big favorite to win the championship this year.

NBA Report: Mavericks would have to pay more money to keep Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving finally has a new team, but things could get complicated in the upcoming offseason since some NBA insiders recently pointed out that Kyrie could go to another team if the Mavericks are not willing to pay him more.

So far Irving has only one NBA ring, he won a big title in 2016 and since then he hasn't won another even though he is a modern era top player.

Before coming to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie was playing for the Brooklyn Nets from 2018 to 2023. Those years with the Nets were considered good, he made the playoffs twice with the Nets.

How much would the Mavericks have to pay Kyrie Irving?

Multiple sources indicate that Kyrie Irving will ask the Mavericks for a max deal during the offseason, probably in July according to what Eric Pincus (BR) reported. The Mavericks will have to be willing to pay $272 million to Kyrie Irving over the next five years.

The Mavericks have other players as good as Irving, but with him things could change for the franchise. He has experience, and the Mavericks are lethal with a fast attack strategy that suits Irving perfectly.

The last time the Mavericks won an NBA Championship was in 2011, while their most recent title was in 2021 when they won the divisional title.