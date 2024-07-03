Ahead of his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James' oldest son Bronny addressed dealing with pressure and criticism in the NBA.

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny are giving plenty to talk about ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season as the Los Angeles Lakers have made sure to pair the first father-son duo in league history.

The 19-year-old is making too many headlines for being a second-round pick, and while that’s understandable due to his dad’s popularity, it can also create a lot of pressure on the young guard.

This is not exactly something new for Bronny, who has already dealt with the media in high school and college. Even if the NBA and the Lakers means the noise will be louder, Bronny has already warned he’s ready for it.

“It’s for sure an amplified amount of pressure,” Bronny said at his introductory press conference, via Lakers Nation. “I’ve already seen it in the media and on the internet and stuff talking about how I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this my whole life, so it’s nothing different. It’s more amplified, for sure. But I can get through it.”

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Bronny James not worried about doubters ahead of NBA rookie year

The USC product knows many are questioning his talent and ability to play in the NBA, claiming LeBron’s influence is the reason he’s having this chance in LA. But Bronny already knows how to handle the doubters.

“To be honest, just living by the day. Trying not to care about what other people think about me because there’s a lot of people that have something to say. But yeah, I’m just taking it by the day and staying sane while doing it,” Bronny said.

Even though he knows there will be a lot of attention on him due to his father, Bronny James says he’s trying to write his own history to be seen as more than the son of an NBA legend.

“For me, I always try to put that narrative of me trying to get my name out myself, but just coming in and trying to get better. Rob has told me that there’s a great development system here, so I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day. I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad, but that’s always there to take part in, but it wasn’t the main focus of mine.”