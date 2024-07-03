Lamar Jackson has not found success with the Baltimore Ravens, and a three-time Super Bowl champion has grown tired of the quarterback making so many excuses.

Lamar Jackson is running out of time with the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback has not found the success he hoped for with the AFC North team, and a three-time Super Bowl champion is growing tired of the excuses surrounding him.

The Ravens underwent a massive change in 2019 following Joe Flacco’s departure. The team entrusted Lamar Jackson with the offense, opting for a completely different style of quarterback that needed a new game plan.

Jackson faced severe criticism for his passing abilities. Many analysts suggested he might be better suited as a wide receiver or running back, but he has since silenced those critics thanks to notable improvements in his quarterback play.

Mark Schlereth has had enough of the numerous excuses for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens made a massive shift in their offensive game plan in 2019. Joe Flacco was known as a talented quarterback but lacked the ability to move the ball with his legs outside the pocket.

Contrary to expectations, the Ravens opted for a completely different style of quarterback in 2018. Lamar Jackson was drafted as the 32nd overall pick that year, known for his exceptional running skills more than his passing abilities.

Since then, Jackson has significantly improved his passing game. His progress has been remarkable, leading the Ravens to offer him a lucrative five-year, $260 million contract extension in 2023.

Despite these improvements, Jackson has yet to meet expectations. Baltimore invested in him with hopes of competing for a Super Bowl, but despite being the top team in the regular season, they fell short, eliminated by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The AFC North club has signed several top players to support Jackson’s success. However, Mark Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champion, believes Jackson has made several excuses for his lack of success.

“I do not want to hear from all of you out there that are telling me that Lamar Jackson, ‘Well, they don’t get him weapons,’“ Schlereth said on The Stinkin Truth podcast. “How many first-round wide receivers do you need to draft? ‘Well, they’re not drafting the right one.’ Well, you’re not developing them. How do you develop them? Your quarterback has a long way to go in developing wide receivers, so I don’t want to hear that b——- from you anymore or any of you Baltimore fans. I’m tired of it.“

Mark Schlereth won three titles playing as a guard for the Washington Redskins and the Denver Broncos. He compared Lamar Jackson to Aaron Rodgers, noting that Rodgers found success without needing high-round picks.

“They’ve drafted first round on talent, they drafted tight ends in the first round, they drafted three different wide receivers since 2018 in the first round,” Schlereth added. “I mean, Aaron Rodgers went 16, 17 years with the Green Bay Packers and they never drafted a guy in the first round whether it was a tight end or a wide receiver for him. So don’t tell me about it. … Produce in the playoffs.”

What is Lamar Jackson’s record in playoffs?

Schlereth makes a valid point about Lamar Jackson’s playoff struggles. Despite the Ravens signing top players to support him, Jackson hasn’t found the right chemistry with his offense yet.

Jackson’s playoff record stands at 2-4. He won the Wild Card round in 2021 against the Titans and the Divisional Round in 2024 against the Texans. His closest brush with the Super Bowl came this year, but he lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, as mentioned earlier.