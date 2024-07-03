The Los Angeles Lakers might go for a very familiar face to help LeBron James in the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for reinforcements to help LeBron James. The King will sign a two-year, $104 million contract trying to make a final championship run.

Of course, it’s going to be a unique scenario with his son Bronny James on the roster. However, the goal of winning the title depends on general manager Rob Pelinka adding the necessary pieces.

Right now, many NBA rosters are way ahead of what the Lakers offer even with the presence of Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. That’s why a surprising move could be in the works.

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma might rejoin LeBron James

According to a report from Anthony Irwin, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing back Kyle Kuzma. He was part of the roster that won the 2020 NBA Finals in the bubble.

“Sources say the Lakers have held trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers about Jerami Grant, the Brooklyn Nets about Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Toronto Raptors about Bruce Brown and the Washington Wizards about Kyle Kuzma, as well as other teams and other trade targets. To this point, though, those are the names most closely linked to the Lakers, according to league and team sources.”

Time is running out for the Lakers as other big names they were looking for like Donovan Mitchell, Alex Caruso, Klay Thompson or Dejounte Murray are not available anymore.