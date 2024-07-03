LeBron James' son Bronny revealed what lessons he's learned from his father ahead of his first season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2024-25 NBA season is still months away from us, but people can’t wait to see LeBron James play next to his eldest son Bronny for the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be historic, as no father and son have been teammates at this level before.

Since his dad is considered by many as the greatest basketball player of all time, many wonder how much the 19-year-old has been able to learn from LeBron all these years.

Speaking to reporters for the first time as a Laker on Tuesday, the USC product revealed that even though he and his dad haven’t talked too much about what is like to play in the NBA, Bronny did get valuable advice from LeBron on how to behave as an athlete.

“We haven’t gone too deep into that stuff yet, especially because we haven’t even started Summer League yet. But stuff he’s been telling me my whole life. Just having that work ethic and coming in and getting your work in and listening to your coaches and being coachable. Stuff like that he’s driven into my head my whole life,” Bronny admitted.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 02, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

Bronny James explains how he handles joining LeBron in the NBA

The noise has been loud since the Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron’s son understands this is natural due to his dad’s popularity, but is trying to take things calmly.

“To be honest, just living by the day. Trying not to care about what other people think about me because there’s a lot of people that have something to say,” Bronny said. “But yeah, I’m just taking it by the day and staying sane while doing it.”