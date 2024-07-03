Patrick Mahomes has built a dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems like the general manager of the New York Giants is envious of the AFC West team and their star quarterback.

The New York Giants are currently not on the same level as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team’s general manager is acutely aware of this situation and has criticized his own team while praising Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West club.

The Giants have not been the same since Eli Manning‘s retirement. In 2019, the talented quarterback decided to end his remarkable career, delivering two Super Bowl titles to New York during his 16-year tenure.

Unfortunately, his departure left a huge gap to fill for the NFC East club. The team has struggled to become a competitive franchise once again, with a roster that doesn’t seem close to contending for a title in the near future.

Giants GM slams his own players while praising Patrick Mahomes

The New York Giants have struggled recently, and the NFC East team is currently undergoing a huge rebuild. The team’s front office acknowledges that this will be a long process.

Joe Schoen, the team’s general manager, understands that they still don’t have a highly competitive roster. On the offseason edition of “Hard Knocks,” he shared his thoughts on the team’s players, harshly criticizing them for their poor performances.

Schoen specifically judged the club’s offensive line from last year. He said that Daniel Jones, their starting quarterback, was not well protected and that not even Patrick Mahomes would have been able to succeed behind that line.

“He didn’t have much of a chance this year,” Schoen said. “That’s legit. The core guys that were gonna play together played 60 snaps together. Miami, we got three f—ing practice squad guys playing for us. You could have Pat Mahomes, and he can’t f—iing win behind that.”

Daniel Jones – New York Giants – NFL 2023

Last year was a nightmare for the Giants’ offensive line. The team allowed a total of 85 sacks on Daniel Jones, leading the NFL and becoming the second-most sacked team in a single season.

This situation directly impacted Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury in Week 5 and a torn ACL in Week 9. The latter injury ended his 2023 season entirely, which of course is a big alarm for the club.

Will Daniel Jones sart in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season?

Daniel Jones got injured while playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. The quarterback suffered a sack on the first play of the second quarter, resulting in a torn ACL.

Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor were the starters for the rest of the season. However, it now seems like Daniel Jones will be ready to start in Week 1. If not, Drew Lock is set to lead the team against the Minnesota Vikings.