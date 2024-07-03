Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will play together for the first time in their careers during the WNBA All-Star Game. It’s going to be a tremendous matchup against Team USA, but, the rookie of Indiana Fever believes this historic moment is not about a young rivalry between them

“I don’t think I’ve ever been her teammate before. Not even at USA Basketball. I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn’t take away from everyone else. This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everyone on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise. I don’t want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that’s not fair to them.”

The WNBA has scheduled the All-Star Game on July 20 at Phoenix. Although Caitlin doesn’t want to be the center attention, this will be an opportunity to play against the Olympic squad which snubbed her.

Will Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play in the WNBA All Star Game?

Yes. Both players will be part of the All-Star Game and Reese couldn’t hide her excitement after hearing the news. Angel is in the middle of a tremendous rookie season with the Chicago Sky.

“I’m just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate and I wouldn’t be the player that I was in college or better or would be worse and wouldn’t be where I am right now. But I trusted the process and I believed and I’m thankful that I dropped to pick No. 7 and was able to come to Chicago. It’s just a blessing.”