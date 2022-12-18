This NBA season has been wild, and the best part is still ahead of us. So, let's take a look at three veteeran shooters who could be on the move pretty soon.

The NBA has become a shooter's league, now more than ever. You can either blame Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for that, or simply appreciate the fact that the game has changed.

Regardless of your stance, no one can deny that any team desperately craves a couple of efficient shooters to stand a chance in today's basketball. That's just the way it goes in the league nowadays.

With that in mind, sharpshooters are expected to be a highly-coveted asset as we head toward the NBA trade deadlinethis season. So, here, we'll let you know about 3 snipers that might be on the trade block.

NBA News: 3 Veteran Shooters Who Could Be Traded Soon

3. Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors have been disappointing this season, and Masai Ujiri needs to weigh in on the future of multiple players, Gary Trent Jr. included. He can opt-out of his contract at the end of the season, and it seems like his trending in that direction.

The Raptors might look to blow it up and build around reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. Trent Jr. is one of the best shooters in the league, not to mention a pesky and willing defender. And he's only 24 years old, so he'll fetch some nice value in return.

2. Bojan Bogdanovic

While not the youngest player in the league, Bojan Bogdanovic might as well be the most reliable. He's become a vocal leader for the young Detroit Pistons, and they sure appreciate that veteran mentorship.

Nonetheless, Bogdanovic doesn't fit their timeline by any means, and they could give any draft pick a better use. The former Utah Jazz combo forward can shoot lights out, handle the ball, create for others, and even plays some defense.

1. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has blossomed into a serviceable player for the Washington Wizards. Clearly, playing side by side with Anthony Davis and LeBron James prevented him from reaching his true potential.

But now that he's showcased his skills and proven that he can be a 3-and-D stretch four, there will be no shortage of teams interested in trading for Kuzma. The Wizards might look to move him and/or Kristaps Porzingis if they don't improve soon.