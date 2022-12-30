With their lucrative contracts running out, we expect several All-Stars to switch sides by the end of the campaign, including James Harden.

Winning an NBA championship isn't always at the top of the priority list. Sometimes, players look to make as much money as they can while they still can, and that's also valid. Especially when they've already gathered plenty of milestones.

It'll all depend on how their career has panned out. It's not unusual to see veterans give up a lot of money just to stay home or give up millions and years to pursue a championship. Others don't care about competing anymore; they just want the money.

Whatever the case, it's getting more usual to see stars switching sides every chance they have, and next offseason won't be the exception to that rule. So, here, we let you know about three stars that could leave in free agency.

NBA Rumors: 3 Stars Who Could Leave In Free Agency

3. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was the Los Angeles Lakers' fall guy way more often than not. He's salvaged his career by embracing his new role coming off the bench, but that doesn't mean he's happy.

Truth be told, neither the Lakers nor the fans have done anything to keep Westbrook. He might as well leave and play somewhere else where he's actually valued, especially now that he won't make that much money.

2. Draymond Green

There were rumors of Draymond Green forcing his way out of the Golden State Warriors because they wouldn't give him a contract extension. Those rumors were only fueled by his punch on Jordan Poole.

Green has a player option for next season, and we know how much Klutch Sports players like to control their own destinies. He's a bonafide LeBron James fan, so he might as well give up money just to team up with the King.

1. James Harden

Recently, rumors of James Harden's desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers emerged, and this wouldn't be much of a shocker. I mean, it's been a common trend for Harden over the past couple of seasons.

He's already denied those reports about a potential Houston Rockets comeback. But we've already seen and heard this kind of story way too many times, so there could be some truth to it, especially if the Sixers underperform in the playoffs again.