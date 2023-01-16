The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for a veteran point guard, and they could turn their attention to either Fred VanVleet or Kyle Lowry.

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone through multiple ups and downs this season. LeBron James continues to make history on a nightly basis, but that hasn't always translated into wins for Darvin Ham's team.

Rob Pelinka made some minor moves in the offseason, and it became evident that they were still lacking the firepower to make a deep run in the Western Conference, even with a healthy Anthony Davis.

Now, after months of inconsistent play and blowout losses, it seems like the front office has finally decided to do something. With that in mind, they could target a veteran point guard from a struggling team, according to the latest rumors.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Pursue Fred VanVleet Or Kyle Lowry

"The 17-23 Raptors have financial decisions to make at some point. Keep this in mind, too: Under team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster, the Raptors are not known for major deals at the trade deadline. VanVleet is worth watching, and with his name linked to a possible Lakers deal, don’t discount a sly move for VanVleet by Orlando," USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt reported.

“The Heat are notoriously tight-lipped about their plans,” Zillgitt added. “But around the league, it’s believed the Heat are willing to shed Kyle Lowry’s contract, which pays him $29.6 million in 2023-24. The Heat, who reached the Finals in 2020 and the conference finals last season, are 21-20 and in eighth place. Lowry is another player who has been linked to a potential deal with the Lakers, and Minnesota sending D’Angelo Russell to Miami for Lowry would net the Heat an expiring contract.”

Ironically, PG play hasn't been one of the Lakers' issues this season, as Dennis Schroder has been quite solid and Russell Westbrook is turning heads off the bench. But it's nice to know that they've finally decided to improve their roster.