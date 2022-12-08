As the trade deadline is coming right up, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of negotiations to pursue different players for trades that could be benefitial for both parties, but in this case it could be a third one joining.

The trade deadline is getting closer and closer, and teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the middle of closing some huge deals worth watching. In fact, as Anthony Davis and LeBron James are back in to the probable list of players, the Purple and Gold will have to set a joint trade to make this happens.

Despite their 8-2 record in the last 10 games, things couldn't hold on for the Lakers as the Purple and Gold lost once again Davis and James won't be in any back-to-back games. So the team managed by Darvin Ham will have to seek for inmediate solutions in the short-term run for the rest of season.

In the middle of a six-game schedule on the road, neither of the players that performed over the expectations couldn't hold up with it and the Lakers have already lost of those games. Their last two games on the road will be against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Detroit Pistons.

NBA Rumors: The Lakers could be teaming up with the New York Knicks in a three-team trade

As Ian Begley who is a reporter for SNY Sports who covers both the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, states, “One thing worth noting, the Knicks and Lakers touched base recently. One of the deals would have required a third team to complete. I’m not sure how far along they got on that deal but we know that the Lakers, in the past, have shown interest in Cam Reddish since Reddish has been traded to New York.”

The reporter from SNY Sports also mentioned, "It seems like this rotation is here to stay, with McBride in, Derrick Rose out, Cam Reddish out, Evan Fournier out. You can expect to hear those players' names come up in trade rumors" In fact, Rose was linked to the Lakers recently in other reported rumors.

Among other trade targets for the Lakers, there are still reports about a trade between the Indiana Pacers for center Myles Turner. Even it was reported that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka took a flight over to Indiana to seal the deal, however nothing else was reported later.