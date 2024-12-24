NBA News: Chris Paul reveals Gregg Popovich's key support during his transition to the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are undergoing a rebuilding phase, featuring a roster packed with promising young talent and high potential for stardom. However, the team is still in the process of finding its footing in the NBA. In this context, Chris Paul joined the Spurs this season, bringing his wealth of experience to elevate the team’s performance. Recently, he shared a pivotal conversation with head coach Gregg Popovich that set the tone for his arrival at the franchise.

“When I signed and found out I was heading to San Antonio, I talked to Pop,” Paul shared during an interview on Dinners With DeMar, a podcast hosted by Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan. “He said, ‘You let me know if you need to go see your family, if you need to do this, if you need to do that.’”

Paul highlighted Popovich’s human-centered coaching philosophy, emphasizing how much he appreciated it. “That was one of the first things he asked me about,” Paul said, underscoring the value of such an approach. “You just appreciate that because it’s a lot lonelier than people realize.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s no surprise that the veteran point guard places significant value on Popovich’s attitude, given Paul’s own personal priorities. In a previous conversation with Tony Parker on the Spurs’ official YouTube channel, Paul revealed that one of the challenges he faced during his stint with the Golden State Warriors last season was being away from his family.

“If I’m going to sacrifice my family and be away from them, then I at least need to be playing,” Paul said at the time, making it clear that while his basketball career holds great importance, staying connected with his family is essential to maintaining balance and purpose in his life.

Advertisement

Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during a 113-104 LA Clippers win at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Popovich’s approach to coaching

With nearly 30 years at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich has accumulated a wealth of experience, honing the wisdom necessary to make well-rounded decisions. A cornerstone of his philosophy is balancing the human and sporting aspects of coaching, a method he has employed repeatedly to extract the best performance from his players.

Advertisement

In the same conversation with Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan shared his own experience with Popovich during his time with the Spurs from 2018 to 2021. “When I was in San Antonio, my dad was really sick. He was in and out of the hospital, and I was missing my kids, not having my kids,” DeRozan recalled.

“Pop knew that, he was aware of that. So it was times where we played on the road… and we got the next two days off before the game, Pop would tell me, ‘Go home, go home, I’ll see you at shoot around before the next game,” DeRozan shared, underscoring the significant impact of Popovich’s understanding and compassionate approach on his players’ well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Chris Paul breaks down the buzz around Victor Wembanyama after Spurs' win over Hawks

The Popovich method: A blueprint for success

Popovich’s methodology—caring for his players’ personal needs while demanding excellence on the court—has proven to be a formula for sustained success. Over his 28 years as the Spurs’ head coach, Popovich has guided the franchise to all five of its NBA championships, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s greatest leaders.

Beginning with the Spurs’ first championship in 1999 and continuing with titles in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014, Pop demonstrated an unparalleled ability to lead diverse teams to greatness. His approach fostered a harmonious environment where stars such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Steve Kerr, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili thrived, both on and off the court. This balance of performance and personal connection is what has made his method a benchmark for coaching excellence.