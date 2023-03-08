The Lakers have significantly improved since they retooled their roster at the NBA trade deadline, but they're reportedly considering to make one more addition to try and make the playoffs.

It took them a while, but the Lakers finally look like a playoff team. Rob Pelinka may have taken longer than expected, but his moves at the trade deadline paid off as Los Angeles has significantly improved its situation.

Darvin Ham's men are 7-3 in their last 10 games, a fantastic run that saw them return to play-in spots after a long time. Even with LeBron James injured, this team seems capable of making the postseason.

However, they still have work to do. Things in the Western Conference are pretty close, which is why the Lakers can't take anything for granted. According to reports, they are considering adding a veteran free agent to their roster.

Report: Lakers could sign Kemba Walker

Lakers Daily claims the Purple and Gold could try out veteran guard Kemba Walker, who was waived by the Dallas Mavericks this season. Though D'Angelo Russell is nearing his return, James' injury would make them consider adding another ball-handler:

"Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are considering bringing in Kemba Walker for a workout. The team is looking for another ball-handler with LeBron James expected to miss extended time due to a foot injury."

Walker's best days seem far behind him, as injuries have been his worst enemy in the last few years. Even so, as long as he stays healthy enough to be part of the rotation, the Lakers could use his presence.