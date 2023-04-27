With the Milwaukee Bucks season ending already, let's take a look at three potential landing spots for All-Star F Khris Middleton.

For years, Khris Middleton has been one of the most underrated stars in the NBA. He played a huge role in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run a couple of seasons ago, even if Giannis Antetokounmpo got most of the credit.

Middleton can play defense, and he's an efficient scorer from all three levels. More than that, he's the ultimate team-first kind of guy who won't hesitate to embrace any role he's asked to play.

But he's entering the final year of his contract, and he's not getting any younger. So, he could turn down his player option to pursue one last lucrative deal before leaving the NBA. If that's the case, these could be his potential destinations.

NBA Rumors: Potential Teams For Khris Middleton

3. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks need to hit the drawing board and go back from scratch to build their roster. Working his contract in their books could be tricky if they keep Kyrie Irving, but they could work out a sign-and-trade.

The Mavs need someone who can actually get stops in the wing. Their defense is subpar, and it only got worse when they lost Dorian Finney-Smith. He's a proven player with playoff experience who'd be a plug-and-play kind of guy.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were impressive in the regular season, but they were completely manhandled in the playoffs. Maybe it was their youth and lack of experience, or maybe it was their lack of depth.

Whatever the case, the Cavs desperately need to round up their lineup with a 3-and-D wing. Middleton can play defense and gives them some spacing, allowing them to keep Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert coming off the bench.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

And, of course, there's always the chance he stays home. He's set to make north of $40 million next season, so walking away from that could be tricky, especially after coming off a major injury.

He's been with the Milwaukee Bucks for quite a while now, and he's developed a strong rapport with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team would be wise to keep him, so they could work something out.