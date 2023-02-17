The Miami Heat failed to strike a deal during the NBA trade deadline, but they're not done trying to improve their team ahead of the playoffs.

They've gotten back on track after an uncharacteristic slow start to the season, but they're still not on the same tier as other contenders, namely the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, or Philadelphia 76ers.

With that in mind, Riley and Erik Spoelstra are likely to dig deep into the buyout market with no shortage of options to choose from. Here, we name the three players they're likely to pursue right now.

NBA Rumors: Buyout Targets For The Miami Heat

3. Russell Westbrook

The Heat want to improve at the point guard position. They're not satisfied with Kyle Lowry, and they were reportedly interested in Russell Westbrook, who would be playing for his sixth team in five years.

Westbrook revived his career by coming off the bench, and he could do the same in Miami or even take the floor with Lowry from time to time. Of course, shooting would be an issue with him next to Jimmy Butler.

2. Kevin Love

Likewise, the Heat are reportedly interested in signing NBA champion Kevin Love, which shouldn't come as a surprise at all. Love is a bonafide veteran and a proven winner in this league.

He can stretch the floor with his shooting skills, he's a solid passer, and he can make a big impact on both ends of the glass as a rebounder. He's no longer an All-Star, but he's far from done.

1. John Wall

If the Heat fail to land Russell Westbrook, then they could turn their attention to another former All-Star point guard in John Wall, whose playing time with the Los Angeles Clippers kept decreasing.

Wall is one of the best playmakers of his generation, and he wouldn't be asked to do a lot of scoring for this team. He's a similar PG to Westbrook in terms of being a non-shooter, but he's a better defender.