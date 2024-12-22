The Ohio State Buckeyes secured a solid victory over the Volunteers, earning a ticket to the Rose Bowl. In this matchup, they will face none other than the Oregon Ducks of Dan Lanning, the only undefeated team of the regular season. Will Howard hasn’t forgotten their last defeat against Dillon Gabriel’s squad and knows they have the chance for redemption.

On January 1st, both the Buckeyes and the Ducks will face off once again, this time in Pasadena, California. While these are completely different circumstances, many believe that Ryan Day’s squad can view this matchup as a chance for revenge for their narrow loss on October 12th, when they were defeated by just one point, 32-31.

Regarding this situation, Will Howard made it clear how he feels about facing Oregon once again: “Yeah, I’m excited, man,” the QB said. “It’s going to be a heck of an opportunity for all of us. We’ve all been looking forward to this one and for another crack at [those] guys. The way that last one ended doesn’t sit right with me. It still bugs me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Howard also added: “We did a hell of a job not letting off the gas. We could’ve let that become a game. Being able to keep the foot on the pedal was huge.”

Ohio State Buckeyes at Oregon Ducks OCT 12 October 12, 2024: Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) goes for extra yards after a catch during the NCAA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31.

Advertisement

Will Howard had a standout performance against the Tennessee Volunteers, with his teammates supporting him on offense to secure the win. He threw for 311 yards, along with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Advertisement

see also Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes something clear about Will Howard's performance after win vs Volunteers

Ryan Day highlighted the key factors in the victory over the Vols

The Buckeyes are part of an elite group of teams that are always considered contenders at the start of a season. Of course, this has to be reflected on the field, and Ryan Day knows this very well. Or at least, they demonstrated it during the game against Tennessee.

Advertisement

“We called this game more aggressively,” Day said. “There’s no question about that. But also, I think we did some things in this game that maximized what we have in terms of our strengths and minimized our deficiencies. Not that everything was perfect in this game. It wasn’t. But I do think — I also thought Will was excellent in this game. Played really well. Did a really good job of placing the ball. He made some big-time throws. When he needed to make plays with his legs, he did. Certainly, Jeremiah (Smith) was dynamite again. But Will was a leader.”

In addition to that, the coach made it clear the spirit that this team possesses: “These guys have a lot of pride,” Day said. “I think this said a lot about who our guys are to be able to respond like that in a big way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Howard showers Johnson with praise

One of the standout figures in the game where the Buckeyes emerged victorious against the Vols was true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The talented player finished the game with six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Will Howard, astonished by his teammate’s performance, couldn’t help but shower him with praise in the press conference after the game.

Advertisement

“He’s the dude, man,” Howard said per Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I think he’s the best receiver in the country. You see what the kid does with the ball in his hands. He’s just everything you want in a teammate and a receiver.”