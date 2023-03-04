With Derrick Rose reportedly on the verge of being bought out by the New York Knicks, we take a look at some teams that could be interested in his services.

The New York Knicks reportedly have no more use for Derrick Rose. Once an MVP and perhaps the most exciting player to watch in the National Basketball Association, the end seems near for his career.

Injuries never allowed us to watch Rose fulfill his true potential. He was the youngest MVP in NBA history, and he looked like the only guy who could dethrone LeBron James in the Eastern Conference.

So, now that he's likely walking the final steps of his once-promising NBA career, it would be nice to watch him leave on a high note and play for a championship contender. But who could use his services now? Let's break it down.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Derrick Rose

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing like the best team in the Eastern Conference right now. They'd give Rose a huge chance to win the NBA Finals and retire as the champion he was always supposed to be.

More than that, they have a glaring need for a backup point guard right now. They wouldn't need him to play heavy minutes with Jrue Holiday there, but he'd be a solid offensive catalyst in the second unit.

2. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls just waived Goran Dragic and added Patrick Beverley, so this seems quite unlikely. But there wouldn't be a better place for him to leave the game than in his very own hometown.

Rose was heartbroken when the Bulls traded him to New York years ago. He was a beacon of hope in the Windy City and is still considered one of the greatest players to ever lace them up for the franchise.

1. Phoenix Suns

There has been plenty of chatter over the past couple of weeks about Derrick Rose being on the Phoenix Suns' radar. That would be a joy for NBA fans, given they're the frontrunners to win the NBA championship.

The Suns could always use an insurance policy behind the injury-prone Chris Paul, and Rose would be a big improvement over Cameron Payne, even at this point in his career. This would be the ultimate low-risk/high-reward pickup.