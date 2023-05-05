Russell Westbrook did great in his short stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it looks like the team may not be able to re-sign him in the offseason.

When it looked like Russell Westbrook’s career was practically over, the Clippers gave him a lifeline — and he seized the opportunity. After struggling for so long with the Lakers, Brodie found in the other team of Los Angeles a place where he could rediscover his best version.

Not only did the former NBA MVP adapt to whatever role they assigned him, but he also stepped up when the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were out. His team couldn’t get the upper hand on the Suns, but Russ certainly did everything he could to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Therefore, everyone at the team wants him back next season. However, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers may not be able to re-sign Westbrook for financial reasons.

Rumor: Clippers may not be able to afford Russell Westbrook

“(The Clippers) are capable of paying him just 120 percent above the minimum. Given L.A.’s massive payroll and incoming rule changes, the team won’t have its taxpayer mid-level exception ($5 million starting salary).

“Westbrook could re-sign and wait a year for early Bird rights that could pay in the $12 million range in 2024. Instead, look for Westbrook to seek an opportunity elsewhere on a team with cap space or a non-taxpayer mid-level exception (roughly $12.2 million).”

Of course, there’s still a chance that Westbrook takes a significant pay cut, but it would make sense if he gets a better deal elsewhere. The Clippers were the right place for him at the right moment, but this offseason Brodie will probably be tempted by many other teams.