With Jordan Poole underperforming and having an attitude, the Golden State Warriors might be tempted to move on from him.

Some players change when they get paid. They handle themselves like superstars, and stop respecting their veterans. That seems to be the case with Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors right now.

Besides his altercation with Draymond Green, Poole's body language and attitude have been a year-long issue for the reigning NBA champions. They dealt with that because of his production, but he's struggling mightily in the playoffs.

So, now that he's called out Steve Kerr over his lack of playing time, and given how much money they're paying him, it seems like the Warriors would be tempted to pull the plug and find him a new home.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole

(Transcript via Eric Pinus — Bleacher Report)

"More than one executive thinks the Warriors would have to incentivize another team with draft compensation or a player like Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga to take on Poole.

'If a team helps the Warriors save $100 million in tax, that same team might lose their cut of the kickback from the league that might be $3 million,' an NBA source said.

But other executives thought some teams would be happy to get a young scorer on a multiyear deal.

'Maybe Washington, especially if that's where [Warriors G.M. Bob] Myers ends up, or Chicago. Perhaps Dallas if Kyrie Irving leaves [as a free agent],' one former Western Conference executive said. 'Maybe the L.A. Clippers.'

Other suggestions included the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. 'If the Warriors were motivated, they'd find a trade partner,' another NBA source said."

So, it seems like the Warriors will have a decision to make. Perhaps it's early to give up on the Poole experiment, but it doesn't seem like he's going to change his attitude in the foreseeable future.