Kevin Durant sends supportive message to Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama after injury setback

The San Antonio Spurs are not having their best season in NBA history. They currently rank 12th in the Western Conference. Their inconsistency has been a major issue throughout the season. Additionally, their offensive leader, Victor Wembanyama, suffered an injury. The Frenchman was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Following the news, NBA veteran Kevin Durant sent Wembanyama a message of strength. He also shared some advice to help during his recovery.

Kevin Durant recently discussed Victor Wembanyama, recognizing his talent and mindset. He acknowledged the young star’s potential to grow even further. “I’m thinking about (Victor Wembanyama). I’m sure the whole basketball world is thinking about it, but somebody like that who has a strong mind, he’s going to put his best foot forward,” stated Durant.

Despite being just 21 years old, Wembanyama is already making an impact in the league. He leads the Spurs offensively with 24.3 points and 11 rebounds. His performance showcases dominance on both ends of the floor. NBA veteran Kevin Durant recognizes his potential to grow even further. Durant believes Wembanyama’s mindset will be key to his success. With continued development, he has the tools to become a generational NBA superstar.

Durant also emphasized the importance of patience and balance in Wembanyama’s development. “I don’t even know Vic well enough, but I can just tell. Go find some more Legos to put together, read some new books, and then, when it’s time to get back on the court, lock in,” affirmed Kevin Durant.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs participates during the 2025 KIA Skills Challenge as part of the State Farm All-Star

Wembanyama has impressed fans and analysts with his unique skill set, but expectations remain high. As a veteran, Durant understands the pressure he faces. His words reflect the understanding that growth takes time. If Wembanyama continues developing physically and mentally, he could become a dominant NBA superstar.

With Victor Wembanyama out, who will step up as the Spurs’ leader?

With Victor Wembanyama’s injury, all eyes are on De’Aaron Fox. In the last game against the Suns, Fox excelled. He finished as the second-highest scorer of the game. He has already proven his offensive ability to lead a franchise. It would make sense for him to step up. However, he is not the only player with that opportunity.

Devin Vassell could also prove his worth within the team. He has a chance to take on more responsibility. His improved playmaking and defensive versatility make him a valuable asset. Vassell has the potential to become a crucial two-way player for the Spurs. If he continues developing, he could play a key role in the team’s resurgence.