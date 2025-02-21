Chelsea legend John Terry reveals his pick for the greatest soccer player of all time

John Terry is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation. A stalwart of Chelsea’s golden era, he won countless trophies, faced off against the world’s best attackers, and played a key role in making Stamford Bridge a fortress.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney, Terry squared off against some of the most iconic players in the Premier League and beyond. Yet, when it comes to naming the best player of all time, the former defender’s answer is unwavering.

In a 2012 interview with The Sun, Terry pointed to Lionel Messi as his GOAT. “We’re lucky to have witnessed this man play, and I’m even luckier to have played against him and tested myself against him. Absolute genius. Messi is an incredible player and a great person. He has it all—he’s magical,” Terry said.

Terry’s admiration for Messi only grew after Chelsea’s famous win over Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semifinals, a run that culminated in their title victory. “He is clearly the best player in history,” Terry said. “It’s an honor to compete against him, and it’s something I’ll be able to tell my kids about when my career is over. When we watch him on TV, I tell them I played against him”.

John Terry of Chelsea battles for the ball with Lionel Messi of Barcelona during the 2009 UEFA Champions League Semi Final. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Terry also shared that Messi’s impact extended to his family. “My kids have Messi jerseys. They absolutely love him,” Terry added. “Both of them have Barcelona shirts with his name on the back, and they enjoy watching him exchange shirts with opponents after matches, something he did with us as well”.

John Terry’s career in numbers

Throughout his career, Terry represented Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, and the England national team, racking up 759 professional appearances. He scored 68 goals and collected 17 trophies, including the 2012 Champions League and five Premier League titles. For the Three Lions, Terry earned 78 caps and scored six goals.

The Stamford Bridge fortress

One of Terry’s most notable achievements came as the leader of Chelsea’s defense during their record-breaking unbeaten home run in the Premier League. From 2004 to 2008, under Jose Mourinho and other managers, the Blues went an incredible 86 matches without a loss at Stamford Bridge.

Terry featured in over 85% of those games, with opponents managing just 14 draws during the streak. This legendary feat remains unmatched in European soccer.

