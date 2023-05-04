Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole may not be satisfied with his current role, but Stephen Curry wants to make sure everybody stays in their lane.

Playing as a unit has been a key part of the Golden State Warriors' success. The ball is always moving, and there's no place for ego. That's what has made Stephen Curry one of the most likable and relatable stars in NBA history.

But everybody has different personalities, and not all guys are fine with taking a step back for the team's sake. That seems to be the case with Jordan Poole, who's handled himself a little differently since getting the bag in the offseason.

Poole may not be that happy with his current role, as his playing time has gone down from 30 to roughly 23 minutes per game in the postseason. That's why he seemingly took a shot at his coach, Steve Kerr.

Jordan Poole May Not Be Happy With His Role

"Got the opportunity to play more out there and catch my rhythm," Poole said, according to The Mercury News. “I think that’ll be a big thing. Only so much you can do when you play 15 minutes. It’s huge. Being able to catch a rhythm early and see how they’re guarding us, guarding me personally.”

Steph Curry Wants His Teammates To Stay Focused

Notably, this isn't the first time that this has been an issue. A report by The Athletic states that Stephen Curry had to tell Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to stay in their lanes and do what was best for the team ahead of Game 7 vs. the Sacramento Kings:

"According to multiple sources in the private session, Curry told the team he believed in them, that they had enough to win," read the report. "He asked for their trust in return. He assured them he could deliver victory if they all bought in."

"He implored them to put all of their feelings aside — which sources with knowledge of the locker room felt was messaging directed at Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and other guys who might’ve been unhappy for reasons such as playing time and role — and lock into the unified mission," the report added. "Anyone who wanted to remain in their emotions, he told them to stay home. Anyone who was ready for their vacation, he told them not to get on the bus for Sacramento."

Everybody wants to play; that's natural. But all players need to be on the same page when they're pursuing a bigger goal. Hopefully, ego won't be the one thing that will end one of the greatest dynasties in the history of this game.