Emma Raducanu breaks in tiers in the middle of a match after discovering her stalker in the front row

Emma Raducanu was brought to tears during her Round of 32 match against Karolina Muchova at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The breakdown wasn’t due to the game itself—despite her eventual straight-sets loss—but because of the disturbing presence of a man who had been stalking her, seated prominently in the front row.

The 2021 US Open champion, visibly distressed, retreated behind the umpire’s chair, covering her face with a towel as she sobbed. Tournament security promptly intervened, removing the man from the court. Raducanu’s opponent, Muchova, approached her in a show of solidarity, offering comfort during the emotional moment.

The WTA later released a statement explaining the situation, confirming that Raducanu had been targeted by an obsessive individual during the tournament. The organization banned the man from attending any WTA events for one year and pledged to ensure the safety and well-being of its players.

“On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man displaying obsessive behavior,” the statement read. The stalker handed Raducanu a letter, the contents of which were not disclosed. “This same individual was identified in the front row during Emma’s match on Tuesday and was subsequently removed,” the WTA added.

Raducanu, ranked No. 54 in the world, struggled to focus during the match. After losing the first two sets, she informed the chair umpire about her distress and eventually broke down in tears. Despite rallying from a 4-0 deficit in the opening set to force a tiebreak, she ultimately fell 7-6, 6-4, marking her exit from the tournament.

Iga Swiatek speaks out in support of Raducanu

The tennis community rallied around Raducanu following the incident. Among the voices of support was Iga Swiatek, the world No. 2, who is also competing at the WTA 1000 in Dubai. Swiatek addressed the situation during a press conference, saying, “As public figures, we have to stay vigilant and be ready to react if we feel uncomfortable. It must not have been easy for Emma”.

Swiatek also praised the WTA’s response. “Thankfully, the reaction was strong. I appreciate this because it’s the WTA’s responsibility to keep us safe and create a secure environment for players. These kinds of measures are very positive for us, even though it’s probably hard to prevent such situations entirely,” she added.

An equally uncomfortable precedent

This wasn’t the first time Raducanu has been forced to deal with a stalker. In January 2022, shortly after her stunning US Open victory at just 18 years old, she was harassed by a man named Amrit Magar. Magar left her bizarre messages, stole a shoe from her home, and sent unsettling letters.

