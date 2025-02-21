A Hall of Famer makes a bold claim that LeBron does not rank among the top five greatest players in Lakers history

For many, LeBron James is the greatest player in NBA history. He has won championships with every franchise he’s played for, including the Los Angeles Lakers, where he led the team to a title in 2020 and has posted historic numbers. However, when it comes to his place in Lakers history, former NBA star Tim Hardaway recently shared a different perspective during an appearance on Gil’s Arena.

Hardaway acknowledged LeBron’s greatness but was adamant that James does not belong in the top five of all-time Lakers legends. “He played five or six years for them. We’re not going to discount LeBron. LeBron is up there. But he’s not top five as a Laker. Hell no! Next time you go in that arena, look up there,” Hardaway said, referencing the retired jerseys and championship banners that define the franchise’s storied history.

While LeBron’s accomplishments in Los Angeles are impressive, Hardaway’s argument centers on the impact and legacy of Lakers icons who spent the majority—or entirety—of their careers with the team.

Lakers’ true franchise legends: why LeBron falls short

The Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in sports, boasting a lineage of all-time greats who defined multiple eras of basketball dominance. When comparing LeBron to the Lakers’ true franchise legends, his standing becomes more complicated.

Tim Hardaway Sr., father of Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Michigan Wolverines, attends Michigan’s game against the Syracuse Orange during the 2013 NCAA Men’s Final Four Semifinal at the Georgia Dome on April 6, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson: Lakers’ ultimate icons

Kobe Bryant spent 20 seasons in purple and gold, winning five titles, delivering countless legendary performances, and becoming the ultimate symbol of Lakers basketball. His relentless work ethic and “Mamba Mentality” solidified his place as a franchise cornerstone.

Magic Johnson revolutionized the game with his elite playmaking, leadership, and five championships in the 1980s. He made the “Showtime” Lakers one of the most electrifying teams in NBA history and remains synonymous with the franchise’s golden era.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal: dominant big men

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer before LeBron surpassed him, was the foundation of the Lakers’ 1980s dynasty alongside Magic. He won five championships in Los Angeles and remains one of the most dominant and skilled big men the game has ever seen.

Shaquille O’Neal defined an era in the early 2000s, winning three straight Finals MVPs and forming an unstoppable duo with Kobe Bryant. His physical dominance in the paint made him one of the most unguardable forces in NBA history.

Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain: Pioneers of Lakers greatness

Jerry West, the NBA logo himself, was the heart of the Lakers for over a decade, consistently leading them deep into the playoffs and winning a championship in 1972. His legacy as a clutch performer and brilliant basketball mind extends beyond his playing days.

Wilt Chamberlain, though he spent fewer seasons with the Lakers, was a force of nature and helped lead the team to the historic 1972 championship, contributing to their then-record 33-game win streak. His rebounding and scoring dominance changed the game forever.