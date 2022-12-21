The Golden State Warriors could turn their attention to the Detroit Pistons as they look to add win-now players, with Bojan Bogdanovic as a potential target.

The Golden State Warriors built an NBA championship contender while also taking care of the future. However, as solid as Bob Myers' project looked, maybe it was a little too ambitious to think they could do both at the same time.

The Dubs have gathered a plethora of promising players, but it's evident that some of them are still kind of raw and may need more playing time before being steady contributors to a championship team.

So, if they want to make the most of Stephen Curry's prime, they might have to part ways with some of their youngsters to get some win-now players. With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed a trade in which they'd get Bojan Bogdanovic for Mose Moody and James Wiseman.

(via Bleacher Report)

"It may be that finally scrapping the two-timeline plan is the cost of doing business. Combining James Wiseman and Moses Moody's salaries gets the Warriors to within $2.7 million of what it would take to get a deal done for Bogdanović and his 43.2 percent hit rate from deep. The Pistons, perhaps posturing, have eschewed other offers in search of a premium draft asset. Wiseman and Moody aren't technically high-value picks, but Detroit could do much worse than a pair of former lottery selections who haven't gotten chances to prove their worth on a title-chasing team.

It'd be dispiriting for the Warriors to finally punt on some of their youth, but Wiseman has been such a disappointment so far that a 33-year-old role player may be the best return possible."

The Dubs seem ready to give up on Wiseman, so it wouldn't be crazy to think they could move him. As for Moody, he's shown glimpses of great play when given enough minutes, so that would definitely be a big blow.

However, Bojan Bogdanovic is tailor-made for Steve Kerr's motion-offense. He's a solid passer, an efficient shooter, and a smart player with a high basketball IQ. So, as painful as this move may seem, it might as well be just what they need to go back-to-back this season.