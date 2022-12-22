Friday night's game will have the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center. Here, find out if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing in this amazing matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks have a huge advantage on their side which is Giannis Antetokoumpo. The way the Greek Freak dominates the game on both ends is something worth watching for at least for 40 minutes. In fact, the game against the Brooklyn Nets would be a must watch to start the weekend if he plays.

As the scoring leader, as well as the player with most rebounds per game in the Bucks roster, Giannis has developed into a super athlete. Through his 10-year run in the NBA, Antetokounmpo has clinched two MVP awards, one DPOY award, and one NBA Finals MVP.

Now, currently in the 2022-2023 NBA Season, the Greek Freak will try to land his third MVP award with his amazing 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists per game in the current regular season. However, if injuries continue to bother him, this could ruin his chance for the year.

NBA: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo available to play for Bucks vs Nets?

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo has played nine out of eleven NBA games in December, the Greek Freak could miss out a crucial game against East rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, he missed out the matches against the Charlotte Hortnets earlier in the month, and against Utah Jazz due to a left knee soreness.

However, the one-time MVP award winner played the last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which he performed as expected. In fact, Antetokoumpo pulled up 45 points, with 14 rebounds, and 4 assists in 45 minutes of play. However, the Bucks couldn't avoid to lose 114-106.

For this Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Antetokounmpo first was listed as doubtful. One night before the game tips off, Giannis is listed as probable in the NBA' official injury report.