The Los Angeles Lakers are still on the doorstep of playoff contention, but they could use a reinforcement or two. Here, we discuss some of the possibilities.

It's been an up-and-down season for the 2022/23 Los Angeles Lakers. Darvin Ham's team has taken down some contenders, but they've also dropped the ball against lesser teams. Evidently, LeBron James can't win on his own.

The 38-year-old veteran has turned back the clock and been as dominant as per usual in his 20th season. But the roster still has some flaws, and Anthony Davis' injury hasn't done a lot to help their winning cause.

The Los Angeles Lakers are still on the doorstep of playoff contention, but they could use a reinforcement or two. Here, we discuss some of the possibilities, talking about three likely trade targets for them.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

3. Cam Reddish

Cameron Reddish has shown glimpses of great play, but coach Tom Thibodeau just isn't a fan of his game. Also, it's not like the New York Knicks have needed him on the floor during their surprisingly good season.

The former lottery pick is still quite young and has sky-high upside; he might just need an expanded role. Also, the Knicks are only asking for a second-round pick for his services, so he's definitely worth the risk.

2. Kyle Kuzma

Letting go of Kyle Kuzma was a mistake by the Lakers. But he's likely to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Washington Wizards, and that leaves the door open for a potential reunion.

Kuzma is playing the best basketball of his career, posting borderline All-Star numbers. He's been shooting the ball efficiently, and his much-improved defense would add some depth and versatility on the wing.

1. Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder has made it quite clear that he's not going to play unless the Phoenix Suns either trade him or sign him to a contract extension. Needless to say, the ladder is just not going to happen at this point.

The Lakers have historically thrived with 3-and-D wings, and Crowder's salary fits their books, that's for sure. He's a veteran that could provide a big spark off the bench, as well as solve some of their defensive issues.