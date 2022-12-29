The Los Angeles Lakers will have the rest of the regular season to overcome their own obstacles. Some could say they should trade to improve their roster. But what is going through Lakers' VP Rob Pelinka's mind?

The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of improvement. It doesn't matter if it comes from their own squad or through trades, but the team managed by Darvin Ham needs some help to at least qualify for the upcoming NBA Playoffs. However, the final decision is taken by Lakers' VP Rob Pelinka.

After the most recent loss to the Miami Heat, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the Lakers situation while evaluating his individual performance. "I want to win and give myself a chance to still compete for championships. Playing basketbal at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It's not in my DNA anymore".

With at least two months to go before the trade deadline, many Lakers' fans, as well as analysts have mentioned the chances and the possible list of players for who could Rob Pelinka could close a deal. However, apparently there's a different mindset inside the Lakers organization.

Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka's final decision on trades for the rest of the season

There's been multiple reports about rumors, travels, and negotiations going on for different players in the rest of the league. However, none of them have been confirmed by the Los Angeles Lakers' front office, neither from the VicePresident Rob Pelinka, who was part of a couple of trade rumors

However, according to Dan Woike of the LA Times, internally, sources said, there’s been serious consideration given to riding out the season without making a major deal if they can’t find one that would make the team a realistic contender. The Lakers’ means for improving their roster this season are limited, rules prohibiting them from trading first-round picks other than the ones they have in 2027 and 2029 because of the steep price they paid for Davis, Woike wrote.

The Lakers have been struggling through the last two seasons without a realistic sign of improvement. There have been a couple of sparks when the Lakers' Big 3 of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook are all healthy. However, since the 2020 NBA Championship, there isn't a path to go through another NBA Championship Ring.