Suns’ Kevin Durant rips NBA, calls for All-Star Weekend to be canceled

The NBA All-Star Weekend took place from Friday to Sunday, featuring multiple events and showcasing the league’s biggest stars. However, for many, the event no longer holds the same excitement it once did. Among the critics is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who suggested that the NBA should scrap the event altogether.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Durant shared his thoughts on the weekend, implying that players would be better off getting a break. “I think it’s more fun to complain about the NBA than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel All-Star Weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…”

He also voiced his frustration with fans who constantly criticize the league: “I get it. My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. The only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency, and when players beef with each other lol.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant’s comments reignite an ongoing debate among players and analysts about the need for more rest during the grueling NBA season. In addition, declining enthusiasm for recent All-Star Games has raised questions about whether the league should consider significant changes—or even follow Durant’s suggestion and eliminate the event entirely. But would the NBA truly benefit from getting rid of such an iconic weekend?

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

Reworking the All-Star Game format

One of the biggest criticisms of the All-Star Game in recent years has been its lack of competitiveness. What was once a showcase of electrifying plays and intense battles has become a game with little defense and minimal effort from the players.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum reveals why he wants to face LeBron, Curry, and Durant

To restore its competitive edge, the NBA could introduce stronger incentives, such as larger cash prizes for charities or direct player bonuses for the winning team. Another option could be reverting to the classic East vs. West format or even implementing a knockout-style tournament between the conferences to increase intensity and excitement.

Advertisement

Replacing the event with a new competition

If the All-Star Game continues to lose its appeal, the NBA could consider introducing an entirely new format. One intriguing possibility is a 1v1 tournament, where the league’s biggest stars would face off in head-to-head battles to determine the best one-on-one player.

A tournament like this would add a fresh level of competition and create dream matchups between elite players like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama. The NBA could structure the event with different divisions—guards, wings, and big men—culminating in a final showdown for the ultimate 1v1 champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The future of NBA All-Star Weekend

Instead of canceling All-Star Weekend, the NBA has a chance to reinvent it with innovative ideas that maintain the entertainment value while restoring competitive intensity. If players and league officials collaborate on a fresh approach, the event could regain its prestige and once again become a must-watch spectacle for basketball fans worldwide. Now, the question remains: Should the NBA cancel the event or simply transform it?