Former Nets star reveals who the NBA executives think is the GOAT between LeBron and Jordan

The NBA GOAT debate has no shortage of opinions. Some former and active players argue in favor of LeBron James, while many others side with Michael Jordan. However, NBA executives have largely remained silent on the matter—until now. A former Brooklyn Nets star recently revealed what those inside the league really think.

When comparing the two legends, statistics only make the debate more difficult. Factor in individual accolades and championship success, and the discussion becomes even more complex. That’s why the argument seems never-ending, unless another generational talent emerges in the years to come.

Despite the countless takes already out there, former Nets standout Kendall Gill shared new insight into the debate, revealing the responses he received from NBA executives at the United Center.

“I’m at the United Center all the time. And I did this specifically to get answers from executives of other teams,” Gill said on the 2 Raw 4 TV podcast. “I go downstairs and ask each executive: ‘In their prime, who would you take in the draft—Michael Jordan or LeBron James?’ Just one executive chose LeBron over Jordan. That tells you everything.“ With that, Gill made his stance clear: like most NBA executives, he sees Jordan as the GOAT.

Another Nets legend weighs in on the GOAT debate

Some players leave a lasting legacy across multiple franchises. In this case, another former Nets star has weighed in on the never-ending GOAT debate between LeBron and Jordan. Vince Carter, a former All-Star himself, shared his perspective, adding his own top three ranking to the discussion.

“It ain’t no disrespect to anybody because they are all great, and you don’t have to argue back and forth because everybody has their opinion. That’s why we have to ask: Which rules are we using to determine the GOAT?” Carter said in 2020 on The All The Smoke Podcast.

“But I had the opportunity to play against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. I got to see all of them in their element. I’ve got to go with MJ first, then Kobe, and finally LeBron,“ Carter added.

Breaking down the Jordan vs. LeBron debate

When comparing two of the greatest players in NBA history, the numbers tell part of the story. Each has dominated in different ways, fueling the ongoing debate over who truly deserves the GOAT title. Here’s how they stack up statistically:

