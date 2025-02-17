The training camp for the New York Mets started last weekend, and the roster is getting ready for the 2025 MLB season. With Juan Soto already training with his new teammates, including Pete Alonso, the Mets are gearing up for the Season Opener in a couple of weeks.

The Mets’ training camp kicked off last weekend, with the roster ramping up preparations for the 2025 MLB season. Among the key storylines is Soto’s arrival, as the star outfielder has already begun working alongside his new teammates, including Alonso. With Opening Day just a few weeks away, expectations are high in Queens.

On Monday, Soto was the first to address the media, setting the tone for the upcoming season. The All-Star slugger didn’t hold back, delivering a bold message to the rest of the league about playing alongside Alonso, one of MLB’s most dominant hitters in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A day later, it was Alonso’s turn to speak, and he made it clear how much he values Soto’s presence. The first baseman, who joined the Mets on a staggering $765 million deal, expressed his excitement about teaming up with the former Nationals and Padres star.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

“He definitely makes us better… I’m just really thankful that he ended up with us because it seems like anytime you play against Juan Soto, he has a big hit, takes someone deep, or makes a game-changing play,” Alonso said.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets owner Steven Cohen shares the turning point that locked in Pete Alonso’s $54M Mets return

Beyond his praise for Soto, Alonso also addressed other key topics in his first press conference of the year. He discussed his contract situation and ongoing negotiations with the front office, responding to previous comments from Mets owner Steve Cohen, who had described the talks as “exhausting.”

Advertisement

Alonso addresses Mets contract talks

After months of speculation surrounding his contract situation, Alonso is officially back on the Mets’ roster. Reports indicated that negotiations between the New York franchise and the star slugger were challenging, as Alonso initially turned down the team’s first offer. Mets owner Steve Cohen also acknowledged the complexities of the process, calling it “exhausting” during a media session.

However, Alonso downplayed any tension when asked about the situation. He even responded to Cohen’s remarks with a lighthearted tone. “They weren’t exhausting for me,” Alonso said with a laugh. “Everything went smoothly on our end. No issues at all. So, I guess I’ll just say sorry, Steve (laughs).”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Former NY Mets key player eyeing another shot to support Juan Soto

The first baseman also expressed his appreciation for the organization and his desire to remain in New York long-term. “It would be fantastic to sign a long-term deal with the Mets,” Alonso said. “I’ve had an incredible start to my career here. The fans have been amazing, and this place truly feels like home. This organization is filled with great people.”

Alonso on negotiations with Cohen and the Mets

Alonso’s contract talks generated significant buzz heading into the 2025 season. Addressing the process, he shared his thoughts on discussions with Cohen and Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. “It’s no secret that David and Steve took the time to meet with me,” Alonso said. “I have a ton of respect for that, and I really appreciate it.”

Advertisement

As the Mets gear up for 2025, Alonso and newly acquired superstar Juan Soto are expected to form a formidable duo, with both players aiming to lead the franchise back into championship contention.