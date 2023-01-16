With the NBA trade deadline zooming in by the day, some of the league's finest big men could be available and ready to find a new team.

The NBA season is a long grind with multiple ebbs and flows. And those teams that don't look to get better and adjust rarely get the job done. That's why the trade deadline can be a breaking point for NBA championship contenders.

Likewise, struggling teams use the trade deadline to get salary off their books and land some draft capital in return. And we don't expect this current season to be the exception to that rule by any means.

With the NBA trade deadline zooming in by the day, some of the league's finest big men could be available and ready to find a new team. Here, we let you know about the three likeliest candidates to be traded.

NBA Rumors: 3 Big Men That Could Be Traded Soon

3. Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl has been on the trade block for quite some time now. The San Antonio Spurs aren't looking to compete, and he's been one of the few bright spots on their team on both ends of the floor.

Poeltl is a solid pick-and-roll defender, a dominant rebounder, and a guy who won't try to do too much on offense. He's an intelligent team-defender and has improved his rim-running skills as well.

2. Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam never took that leap forward as a franchise player, but he's still one of the best power forwards in the game right now. He doesn't mind taking a step back and being the no. 2 or 3 option, and he's very efficient regardless.

Siakam can put the ball on the floorand create for others.He can also play in the low post with his back to the rim, pull up and knock down three-pointers, or play as a small-ball center if needed, but the Toronto Raptors need to get younger and get salary off their books.

1. Christian Wood

Following a breakout season, Christian Wood has struggled to establish himself around the league. He's a serviceable big man, albeit he's making way too much money to be just 'serviceable.'

Perhaps, all Wood needs is to find a place that suits his skill set. He's a solid rebounder on both ends of the floor, but he's been a defensive liability for the Dallas Mavericks this season. Still, his offensive skills make him an intriguing player for multiple contenders.