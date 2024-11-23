Where to watch Racing Club vs Cruzeiro live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana final

Racing Club will face Cruzeiro in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Racing Club and Cruzeiro will face each other for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana final, with USA soccer fans eager for all the essential details. Find out here match dates and kickoff times to exclusive streaming options tailored for American viewers, everything you need to catch all the action.

[Watch Racing Club vs Cruzeiro live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Copa Sudamericana final is set to deliver a thrilling showdown as Racing Club face off against Cruzeiro. Racing return to an international final for the first time in 36 years, aiming to end a lengthy title drought on the continental stage.

Their rival will be Cruzeiro, who despite an inconsistent year, have proven their mettle by eliminating heavyweights like Boca Juniors in crucial matchups. With no clear favorite, this clash promises to be a spectacular battle for South America’s second-most prestigious club trophy.

When will the Racing Club vs Cruzeiro match be played?

The game for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana final between Racing Club and Cruzeiro will be played this Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Racing Club defender Marco Di Cesare – IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTO

Racing Club vs Cruzeiro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Racing Club vs Cruzeiro in the USA

Catch the 2024 Copa Sudamericana clash between Racing Club and Cruzeiro live in the USA on Fubo (free trial available). Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS Connect.