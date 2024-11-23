Oscar De La Hoya delivers a harsh verdict on boxing after Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Oscar De La Hoya comments on the state of boxing after the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, leaving fans and experts talking.

Oscar De La Hoya, boxing legend and renowned promoter, has voiced sharp criticism of the current state of boxing, pointing to fighters as the primary culprits behind its decline. De La Hoya didn’t hold back when discussing the recent Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, expressing his disappointment and frustration with what he perceives as the sport’s deteriorating standards.

On his weekly show, Clap Back Thursday, De La Hoya shared his candid thoughts about the Tyson-Paul bout, labeling it as “horrible” and “scripted.” The Hall of Fame fighter highlighted the lack of true competition and excitement in modern boxing.

“Boxing has been in hibernation,” said De La Hoya. “It’s like a sleeping bear. Boxing has been the most popular sport since the beginning of time. Lately, it’s been [Floyd] Mayweather-[Conor] McGregor, who fought in the ring, not the Octagon, because boxing is king, but we have to get our [stuff] together.

“Fighters are not daring to be great, and we are stuck accepting mediocre fights. Look, being a fighter and now a promoter who knows the ins and outs, I have to say it’s the fighters who are killing the sport. People try to blame the promoters, managers, or trainers. No, it’s the fighters. I was one, and I can tell you, if my camp urged me to fight someone and I wanted to fight somebody else, we fought who I wanted to fight,” De La Hoya added.

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What did De La Hoya say about the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

Regarding the highly publicized fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, De La Hoya didn’t mince words: “It was wishful thinking for all those idiots who thought they were going to get Mike Tyson of the nineties come out and rip somebody’s head off,” he said.

A Call to Action: Fighters must prioritize legacy over money

De La Hoya reflected on boxing’s golden era, when legends like Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, and Arturo Gatti fought epic battles, comparing it to today’s fighters, who he believes prioritize financial security over memorable performances.

“Fighters today don’t think they’re getting paid enough or they’re scared of taking an L. For example, back in the day, Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward weren’t the most popular fighters and weren’t getting paid the most during their time, but we respect them today because they fought their hearts out and came back for another day.“

“The UFC fighters, they get paid peanuts, and they go out on their shields. They fight like mother [expletive]. But in boxing, we know the outcome of the big fights these days before the fight even starts. Look at the Canelo fight?” he added, referencing recent high-profile matchups.

The Future of Boxing at Stake

Boxing faces a critical challenge to regain its former glory. The lack of thrilling fights and an overemphasis on financial gain have eroded its popularity. For the sport to thrive once again, both promoters and fighters must collaborate to deliver matchups that truly excite fans. By prioritizing legacy over short-term gain, boxing has a chance to reclaim its status as one of the most beloved sports in the world.