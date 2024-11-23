Where to watch Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Celta de Vigo will receive Barcelona in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga. USA fans can find here how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Celta de Vigo will face off against Barcelona on Matchday 14 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch, including TV and streaming options.

La Liga heat up this weekend with a high-stakes showdown as league leaders Barcelona host Celta de Vigo. The Cules, coming off a rare slip-up in a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad—their second defeat of the season—are looking to regain momentum and maintain their six-point cushion over second-place Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

On the other side, Celta de Vigo are battling for a spot in next season’s European competitions and see this as a prime opportunity to prove their mettle. With both teams driven by different objectives, this matchup promises plenty of drama and intensity.

When will the Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona match be played?

Celta de Vigo will take on Barcelona in the Matchday 14 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season this Saturday, November 23. The showdown kicks off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Iago Aspas of RC Celta de Vigo – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024/2025 La Liga showdown between Celta de Vigo and Barcelona which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.