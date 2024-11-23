NFL News: Vikings make shocking decision to waive Sam Darnold's teammate ahead of game vs Bears

The Minnesota Vikings make a surprising decision to release a regular backup and teammate of Sam Darnold in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

The Minnesota Vikings are in a great sporting moment, but they have an acute roster crisis. The team that has Sam Darnold as its star will face the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season and will not have a promising face that has been displaced from the squad.

Darnold will try to get the Vikings’ offense moving on Sunday when they visit the Bears, who have a 4-6 record, in a key divisional game in the NFC North. The 27-year-old quarterback will no longer have a backup alternative following the announcement of Minnesota’s roster change.

The decision to release a player must be firm and thoughtful, especially when it comes to timing. In the middle of the season, the Vikings need to ensure they have in-game alternatives. However, the organization has made a surprising and irreversible decision regarding the future of a promising young player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darnold’s teammate surprisingly released by Vikings

The Vikings have waived cornerback Akayleb Evans, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on his X account (formerly Twitter). The decision to release the 25-year-old cornerback is unexpected for the 2022 draft pick, who has made 17 starts and also plays on special teams.

Advertisement

Akayleb Evans of the Minnesota Vikings

Advertisement

Evans’ time with the Vikings

In the current season, Evans was being overlooked by head coach Kevin O’Connell. The cornerback had played five games in the 2024 NFL registering two combined tackles. In total he has played three seasons with the Vikings, compiling 90 tackles in 30 appearances.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell sends an unusual praise for QB Sam Darnold's rookie teammate

Darnold arrived with physical problems to the game against the Bears

Darnold dealt with some soreness that hampered his activity during the week. The Vikings quarterback had been a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury, but is in optimal condition to take the field Sunday against the Bears.