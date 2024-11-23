Blue Devils News: Cooper Flagg makes something clear after victory vs Arizona

After another excellent performance, Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg made something clear following his team's victory over Arizona.

The visit to Arizona for the Duke Blue Devils ultimately proved to be fruitful. However, the hostile environment the team encountered could have been a decisive factor in the game’s development. Regarding this situation, none other than star Cooper Flagg spoke out about it.

The final score was 69-55, with Jon Scheyer’s team securing their fourth victory of the season, bringing their record to four wins and just one loss after five games played so far.

Once the game was over, none other than one of the top players for the Blue Devils, Cooper Flagg, spoke to the press and shared his feelings about the crucial victory for his team. “In the first half, I was a little soft on my finishes,” Flagg said.

“It was a high-level college basketball game, really physical. They’re a physical team. But I found my footing and started playing off two feet a little better,” Blue Devils star also added.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against Motiejus Krivas #14 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

Although the season has just begun, the Blue Devils are slowly starting to show immense potential and aim to be serious title contenders.

The tough environment in Arizona

Duke made a strong statement in Arizona, putting in a great effort and coming away with a significant result from a notoriously tough arena. Their coach, Jon Scheyer, shared his feelings about the atmosphere throughout the game and the importance of winning in such a situation.

“The environment tonight — to get tested this early in the season on the road — I find incredible value in it and I think our guys would say the same thing after tonight,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the game against the Wofford Terriers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina.

Flagg’s talent that is wowing the league

Cooper Flagg’s breakout in College Basketball is catching the attention of both insiders and outsiders. In this case, it was none other than the players from Arizona who felt the impact of the extraordinary talent the Blue Devils have in their ranks.

“He’s tall and athletic and can finish over a lot of bodies,” Arizona’s KJ Lewis said. “I don’t know. He’s just super athletic. We did a good job containing him in the first half, but then we went away from the game plan, didn’t communicate and he found openings.”