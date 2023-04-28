With the Atlanta Hawks season coming to an end and all the chatter around Trae Young's future, we take a look at three potential suitors for him.

The Atlanta Hawks fought hard and nearly put the Boston Celtics in a tough spot, but they fell short of their goal. Once again, they fell short when going against the top teams in the NBA, as has been the case for years now.

A lot may have had to do with their regular-season struggles. They couldn't get a top seed because of their inconsistency and all the ups and downs they went throughout the course of the campaign.

Notably, some analysts blame Trae Young for that, and now that the team is reportedly open to moving on from their young star, let's take a look at three teams that could potentially trade for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trades For Trae Young

3. Chicago Bulls

Arturas Karnisovas has failed in his attempt to propel the Chicago Bulls back into contention. The current roster seems flawed, and Lonzo Ball might never be ready to set foot on a basketball court again.

Zach LaVine seemed disgruntled with Billy Donovan, so they could swap them for another angry star. The Bulls could add some spare parts to sweeten the deal for the Hawks, who'd let Dejounte Murray run the point full-time now.

2. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Trae Young have always been tied. They were a part of one of the best trades in recent NBA history, so it only seems fitting that they join forces in the Dallas Mavericks to try and dominate the league for years to come.

Of course, this wouldn't be much of a defensive upgrade over Kyrie Irving, but they could have two building blocks for the next decade. For this to happen, they'd need to work out a sign-and-trade with Kyrie, and also get a defensive-minded forward in return.

1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been on the market for another star for way too long already, and their first-round upset of the Milwaukee Bucks proves that they're not that far away from a championship.

The point guard position has been the weakest in this group for a while now. So, they could get him in return for Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick.