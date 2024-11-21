NBA News: Jason Kidd puts pressure on two Mavs players to step up in place of injured Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic will miss some games for the Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd is already thinking about keeping his team active to replace him for the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Dallas Mavericks injury report in the days leading up to the NBA Cup game against the Denver Nuggets was less optimistic than expected regarding Luka Doncic. At a key point in the season, Jason Kidd‘s Mavs star will miss a few games due to a right wrist strain.

The news has set off alarm bells in Dallas, although they have already confirmed that Doncic will be kept under constant observation and will undergo an examination to determine the extent and development of his wrist ailment. The Mavericks point guard will miss at least their next three games on the road against the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Doncic recorded a standout performance, playing half an hour in last game’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 26 points, dishing out five assists, and grabbing five rebounds. Just as the Slovenian player was starting to put together some up-tempo performances, Kidd will have to find a situational replacement for him.

Kidd sees two possible replacements for Doncic

Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy are the two players Jason Kidd plans to use in Doncic’s place. The Mavs coach will put pressure on both of them to prepare them for big roles in big games. Kidd has not said whether he will select one in particular, so both will have a chance to contribute points against the Nuggets, who will be led by Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

How serious is Doncic’s injury?

After Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans, Doncic admitted that he has a wrist injury. However, the Mavs star said it wasn’t a serious ailment. While Thursday’s update is far from ideal, there is still a chance that Doncic won’t miss a significant amount of time, as another update is expected next week.

Luka Doncic’s performance in the 2024-25 NBA season

Doncic has been a key player so far this season for the Mavs, who have only lost one game with him on the court. The Dallas franchise star is averaging 28.1 points per game, adding 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.