NCAAF News: LSU could have replacement lined up after losing five-star commit Bryce Underwood

The loss of Bryce Underwood was a major blow for LSU, but the program may already have a quarterback option lined up for next season.

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers looks on before the start of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida
© Getty ImagesHead coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers looks on before the start of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida

By Richard Tovar

Bryce Underwood’s decision to flip his commitment from LSU sent shockwaves through the program, dashing hopes of securing a star quarterback for next season. However, LSU may already have a solution with Garrett Nussmeier likely to return for another year.

According to Field Yates, Nussmeier is expected to stay with the Tigers despite Underwood backing out. “There’s been a strong sense in the scouting community that Garrett Nussmeier will be returning for another season at LSU,” Yates reported.

Nussmeier, who has been with the Tigers since the 2021 season, still has eligibility for 2024. This year, he has stepped into a larger role, appearing in 10 games and throwing for over 20 touchdowns. While head coach Brian Kelly has yet to make an official announcement, Nussmeier’s continued presence could provide much-needed stability at the position.

Underwood, a five-star recruit, was seen as the key to LSU’s resurgence. However, he has now committed to Michigan, where reports indicate he will receive a $10 million NIL deal. This comes despite earlier suggestions from sources like Hayes Fawcett that Underwood might decline the offer.

LSU’s Struggles in 2024

The Tigers’ 2024 season has been a rollercoaster. After losing their opener to USC, LSU won six straight games before entering their current losing streak. The skid began on October 26 with a loss to Texas A&M and has since included defeats to Alabama and Florida.

Garrett Nussmeier’s Performance in 2024

Nussmeier has thrown for 3,126 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season. Although he has struggled with five interceptions over the last three games, his performance still shows promise. Notably, he threw for 405 yards in one of those losses and delivered six touchdowns in a standout game against Nicholls Colonels.

