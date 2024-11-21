Earlier this week, head coach Brian Daboll decided to bench Daniel Jones, a move that may have cost him the support of the New York Giants' locker room.

The New York Giants shocked the entire league this week by deciding to move on from Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. The bold move by head coach Brian Daboll may have cost him the support of the locker room.

Last year, the Giants made Daniel Jones one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. The decision surprised many, as the former Duke standout had yet to prove himself as a franchise leader deserving of such a lucrative extension.

Jones suffered a torn ACL during the first season of his new contract. In his second year, he struggled to perform, leading the Giants to bench him after Week 10—a move that could signal the end of his tenure with the team.

Brian Daboll responds to Dexter Lawrence’s criticism over benching Daniel Jones

The decision to extend Daniel Jones was controversial, but his midseason benching was even more shocking. Just one and a half years into his massive contract, Jones has been demoted to QB3, effectively casting doubt on his future with the franchise.

Jones has acknowledged his shortcomings, sharing a statement today that hinted at a possible farewell to the Giants after failing to meet expectations.

Head coach Brian Daboll, who collaborated with the front office on the decision, has faced backlash from within the team. Defensive captain Dexter Lawrence publicly expressed his displeasure, stating he didn’t agree with the decision but respected Daboll’s authority as coach.

Addressing Lawrence’s comments, Daboll acknowledged the close bond between Lawrence and Jones but emphasized that the locker room doesn’t have to approve every decision he makes.

“I got a lot of respect for Dex,” Daboll said on Thursday. “Dex has been a teammate of Daniel’s for a while. There’s a pretty good relationship with there. Look, everybody’s not going to agree with the decision, and I understand that. We make the decision we feel is best and then we move forward and get ready to go.”

Will the Giants pursue a new quarterback after benching Daniel Jones?

Following Daniel Jones’ benching, the Giants have named Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback. DeVito, who stepped in last season during Jones’ ACL injury, failed to secure the starting role long-term and previously shared snaps with Tyrod Taylor.

Despite their current quarterback challenges, the Giants are unlikely to pursue a new signal-caller in free agency. With their 2024 season all but over, the team is expected to focus on selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

