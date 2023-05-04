If the Lakers win the NBA championship, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly are ready for a very special request. Check out the details of the hilarious story.

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing fine without Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have the team in the Western Conference semifinals with a great shot at the title.

The renovation of the Lakers trying to make a final push in the regular season came on February when they traded Westbrook and Beverley. So far, other names have responded to the challenge such as De'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

However, believe it or not, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley think they deserve a special reward in case the Lakers win a championship in the NBA. Read here to check out the details.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley want championship rings with the Lakers

Patrick Beverley told during his live podcast a very funny encounter with Russell Westbrook while he was working out in a gym. The conversation was about the possible rings they could get if the Lakers won the NBA Finals. "Russell Westrbook walks in and says, 'Hey Pat, if Lakers win I want my ring' (laughs)."

Then, Beverley gave a very honest answer. "I ain't gonna lie, Russ. We're going to be suited and booted, boy. I'm going to be right there, waiting on that ring." The Lakers were 25-30 when Russ and Beverley were traded, but they could technically get the rings as part of the 2022-2023 roster.

Patrick Beverley even joked about the possibility of being invited to the White House with the Los Angeles Lakers as champions. They aren't gonna miss their chance. "If they win, I'm gonna get that ring."