The Los Angeles Clippers couldn't get the job done this season. Again, Kawhi Leonard's health — or lack thereof — was crucial when it mattered the most, and not even Russell Westbrook's heroics were enough.

Westbrook had a throwback performance in the playoffs this season, but his shooting woes were again on full display in the final game of the campaign. Even so, it would be unfair and tough to blame him for the loss.

As a matter of fact, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul actually tipped their hats off to him after Game 4, defending him from criticism and praising him as the superstar and future Hall of Famer he is.

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul Defend Russell Westbrook From Criticism

"People going to always criticize when you're successful," Durant said. "Russ has been resilient his whole life. When he retires, people are really gonna tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now, it's a fun thing to do is to make a joke out of Russ. The way he has been playing shows who he really is."

"I feel like the only people to do that too is the people who don't know basketball," added Paul. "Russ is one of my closest friends."

Westbrook Reacts To Durant's Comments

When asked about those comments, Westbrook had a rather honest response. He claims he's a human being and that he misses shots and turns the ball over just like everybody else in the league:

"I just think that I am a player that makes mistakes like anybody else," Westbrook said. "I miss shots like anybody else. I turn the ball over like anybody else. But I also do a lot of things that a lot of people can't do. I have done a lot of things that people have not done in this league, so with that, it's a healthy balance. I don't know what scale people put me on but one thing I won't allow is I won't allow other people to put their own expectations on me."

Westbrook might be erratic and out of control at some times, but he's also one of the greatest talents in NBA history and a guy with a nearly-perfect résumé. So, let's just appreciate him before it's too late.